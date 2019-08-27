Pilbara Minerals cuts sales outlook, takes lithium mine stake off table

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF -5.2% ) plunges after taking a stake in its Australian lithium mine off the market and cutting its sales forecast and spending plans amid a downturn for the battery raw material.

Pilbara had been looking for a partner to help it fund an expansion of its Pilgangoora lithium project in Western Australia in return for a 20%-49% stake in the mine, but says proposals received to date fail to represent appropriate valuation.

The company also lowers sales guidance for the September quarter to 20K-35K metric tons of lithium concentrate spodumene, down from previous guidance of 35K-48K mt, due to customer demand, and slows plans for expansion that would have added 100K mt/year to production.

Pilbara also says it agreed to binding terms with South Korea's Posco (NYSE:PKX) to form a joint venture in South Korea to develop a 40K mt/year lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate conversion facility.

Pilbara will supply up to 315K mt/year of lithium concentrate from its Pilgangoora project in Western Australia, while Posco will utilize its purification technology to produce high-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate.