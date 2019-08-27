Strike pushes Sibanye-Stillwater to H1 loss
Aug. 27, 2019 12:27 PM ETSBSWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +1.1%) says the five-month strike at its South African gold operations forced it into an attributable loss of 265M rand ($17M) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a 77M-rand profit in the year-ago period.
- SBGL, which is due to release full H1 results this Thursday, says it expects a headline loss of $0.54/share for the six months vs. headline EPS of $0.04 in the prior-year period.
- The strike over pay and job cuts that ended in April cost SBGL more than $100M in lost revenue.
- SBGL says H1 results also were affected by the deferral of revenue from the Rustenburg platinum operations due to the transition from the purchase of concentrate to a toll processing arrangement, and the recognition of a fair value loss on dollar convertible bonds.