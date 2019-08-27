U.K. opposition parties seek law to delay Brexit

The U.K.'s opposition parties will try to pass a law that would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek another delay in the country's exit from the European Union, in a move to avoid a no-deal Brexit at the end of October, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, the British government is working "to find a wide range of flexible and creative solutions" to run the border with Ireland after Brexit, a government spokeswoman said.

The U.K'.s Brexit negotiator David Frost is due in Brussels tomorrow to discuss the border issue with the EU's executive Commission.

The British pound gains 0.7% against the euro, its strongest level in about a month.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) rises 0.7%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (FXB) is up 0.5% .

U.K. currency ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP

U.K. equities ETFs: EWU, FKU, HEWU, FLGB