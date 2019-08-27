Partner Communications +2.4% as profits grow in Q2

Aug. 27, 2019 12:49 PM ETPTNRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is up 2.4% after posting its Q2 results featuring a growth in profit and EBITDA with service revenues increasing.
  • Total revenues fell 2%, to 781M shekels (about $219M). But service revenues grew 4% to 642M shekels, partly offsetting a 21% decline in equipment sales.
  • Meanwhile operating expenses dropped 4% to 472M shekels, and profits rose 50% to 3M shekels.
  • The cellular subscriber base is essentially flat at 2.62M, while TV subscriber base is up 77,000 to 160,000. Cellular churn dropped to an eight-year low of 7.9%.
  • Adjusted free cash flow fell 24M shekels to 31M.
  • Earnings call slides
  • Earnings call transcript
  • Press release
