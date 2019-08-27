JPMorgan mulls selling $1B AARP credit-card portfolio - Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.7% ) is considering the sale of the credit-card portfolio it built in its partnership with the AARP, the nonprofit that represents 38M people, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal would include about $1B in credit-card receiveables, they said. Alliance Data Systems (ADS -3.1% ) is among the parties interested in the portfolio, according to one of the people.

For ADS, the acquisition would help it get closer to achieving $20B in credit-card receivables, up from $17.6B at midyear.

For JPMorgan, the country's largest credit-card issuer, it's a relatively small deal; the bank has $158B in outstanding card loans on its books at the end of Q2.