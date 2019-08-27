'Let's not talk ourselves into major recession,' Honeywell CEO says

Honeywell (HON -0.2% ) Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk warns investors to step back from the day-to-day market volatility and avoid talking themselves into a recession.

"Recessions can be self-created" when corporate leaders, "like myself, become nervous and they stop investing," Adamczyk told CNBC.

Saying he does not see a major recession coming, the CEO said "The environment is slightly worse than it was last year. But I would emphasize the word 'slightly,' and last year was a very strong economic year."

Adamczyk acknowledged current global economic uncertainty but said "things could take off" if the U.S. and China reach a trade resolution and the U.K. executes a successful Brexit deal. "As much as there could be a risk of recession, there's also an opportunity for an acceleration in investment."