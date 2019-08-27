Stocks fall as risk-off sentiment takes hold

All three major U.S. stock averages slide into the red and Treasurys resume their rally as investors grow wary of President Trump's optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations that drove markets up Monday.
The Nasdaq falls 0.7%, the S&P 500 and the Dow each fall 0.5%, eradicating any trace of the morning's gains.
Financials (-1.0%) and energy (-1.0%) fell the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, while risk-off sectors utilities (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.1%) are the only ones to post gains.
The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.482%, once again breaching 1.5%; the 2-year yield is down 2 bps to 1.522%, bringing the spread between the two widely watched bonds to -4 bps.
The VIX jumps 7.4% to 20.75; gold rises 1.0% to $1,552.10 per ounce.
Crude oil is up 0.6% to $53.94 per barrel; had touched $54.64 earlier today.
Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 98.00.
