Stocks fall as risk-off sentiment takes hold

All three major U.S. stock averages slide into the red and Treasurys resume their rally as investors grow wary of President Trump's optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations that drove markets up Monday.

The Nasdaq falls 0.7% , the S&P 500 and the Dow each fall 0.5% , eradicating any trace of the morning's gains.

Financials ( -1.0% ) and energy ( -1.0% ) fell the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, while risk-off sectors utilities ( +0.4% ) and real estate ( +0.1% ) are the only ones to post gains.

The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.482%, once again breaching 1.5%; the 2-year yield is down 2 bps to 1.522%, bringing the spread between the two widely watched bonds to -4 bps.

The VIX jumps 7.4% to 20.75; gold rises 1.0% to $1,552.10 per ounce.

Crude oil is up 0.6% to $53.94 per barrel; had touched $54.64 earlier today.