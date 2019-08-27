Financials wilt as Treasurys rally

Aug. 27, 2019 1:53 PM ETSPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), BAC, C, JPM, WFC, GS, MSKBE, BAC, C, JPM, WFC, GS, MS, OZK, FCNCA, AX, CMA, NWG, IBN, LYG, DB, AXP, SYF, COF, DFS, ADSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor34 Comments
  • It's not surprising. When bonds rally, yields decline and financials sink. And the more-pronounced inverted yield curve puts nerves more on edge.
  • The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) falls 1.5%; for the past six months, it's slumped 11% compared with a 3.0% increase for the S&P 500.
  • The six biggest U.S. banks are all in the red: Bank of America (BAC -1.4%), Citigroup (C -2%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.2%), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.3%), Goldman Sachs (GS -0.9%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -1%).
  • Regional banks aren't any better. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF slides 1.3%, losing 13% in the past six months.
  • Among the biggest losers in that category: Bank OZK (OZK -2.8%), CIT Group (CIT -1.9%), Axos Financial (AX -1.5%), and Comerica (CMA -1.3%).
  • There are a few bright spots in non-U.S.-based multinational banks -- Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +1.3%), ICICI Bank (IBN +1.8%), LLoyds Banking Group (LYG +0.2%), and Deutsche Bank (DB +0.7%).
  • Credit companies are especially hard-hit: American Express (AXP -0.9%), Synchrony Financial (SYF -1.2%), Capital One (COF -1.5%), Discover Financial (DFS -0.8%), and Alliance Data Systems (ADS -3.1%).
