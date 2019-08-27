DoJ indicts ex-Google engineer for IP theft

The U.S. Department of Justice announces a criminal indictment against Anthony Levandowski, the engineer who allegedly stole Alphabet (GOOG -0.3% )(GOOGL -0.3% ) trade secrets before working at Uber (UBER -0.6% ).

Levandowski faces 33 charges of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets surrounding "thousands of files" taken during his move from Alphabet's self-driving vehicle project to his own autonomous truck startup, which was later acquired by Uber.

The files allegedly included "critical engineering information" about the hardware used by Alphabet's Waymo precursor, Project Chauffeur.

Uber says it will continue to cooperate with the government investigation. The company fired Levandowski in May 2017 after settling a lengthy legal battle with Alphabet.