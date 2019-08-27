Canada's top oil producer opposes Enbridge's Mainline proposal

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -1.3% ) joins other oil producing companies asking Canada's energy regulator to stop Enbridge's (ENB +0.2% ) plan to overhaul shipping contracts on its Mainline pipeline network.

CNQ sent a letter to the National Energy Board calling for a delay in ENB's proposal to switch to long-term, fixed-volume contracts on the Mainline pipeline system.

CNQ says the NEB should direct ENB to halt its Mainline open season until the regulator can consider the market power issues raised by producers and approve new terms and conditions and tolls before shippers are required to sign any binding contractual commitments for space.