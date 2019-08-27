Noble Energy discovers gas off Equatorial Guinea, minister says

Noble Energy (NBL -1.6% ) has made a natural gas discovery offshore Equatorial Guinea and expects to produce new gas by tapping into existing infrastructure by October, the country's oil minister says.

NBL drilled the Aseng 6P well in Block 1 to a depth of more than 4K meters and is in the process of connecting it to existing infrastructure in the Aseng field, which has five subsea wells connected to a floating production storage and offloading vessel, the minister says.

NBL is the operator of Aseng and holds a 40% stake, with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Gunvor and Atlas Petroleum as partners.