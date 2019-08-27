Noble Energy discovers oil off Equatorial Guinea, minister says

Aug. 27, 2019 2:27 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), GLCNFCVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Noble Energy (NBL -1.6%) has made an oil discovery offshore Equatorial Guinea and expects to produce new oil by tapping into existing infrastructure by October, the country's oil minister says.
  • NBL drilled the Aseng 6P well in Block 1 to a depth of more than 4K meters and is in the process of connecting it to existing infrastructure in the Aseng field, which has five subsea wells connected to a floating production storage and offloading vessel, the minister says.
  • NBL is the operator of Aseng and holds a 40% stake, with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Gunvor and Atlas Petroleum as partners.
