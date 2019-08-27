Snap -4.5% as Instagram tests close-friends app

A Snap (SNAP -4.5% ) decline today is outpacing the market doldrums amid concern that a new Instagram (FB +0.8% ) app could horn in on its territory.

Facebook is building an Instagram companion messaging app called Threads meant to share more details with fewer people: The app can automatically share location, speed and battery life with a small set of close friends, along with the usual text, photos and videos.

The goal is constant, automatic sharing among a small set of people.

The company is testing Threads internally and hopes it can achieve the in-app engagement numbers that Snap has become used to.