Gold, silver surge to multi-year highs as safe-haven trade returns

Gold futures (GLD +0.7% ) pushed to their highest settlement in nearly six-and-a-half years and silver jumped to a more than two-year high, as safe-haven demand kicks into high gear.

December Comex gold settled +1% to $1,551.80/oz., the highest finish for a most-active contract since April 2013, and September silver surged +2.9% to $18.153/oz., the highest for a most-active contract since April 2017.

Precious metals prices enjoyed a boost as losses mounted in the U.S. stock market, Treasury bond yields and the dollar.

Pres. Trump's talk of a deal with China may be just "rhetoric from the White House as opposed to an actual fact pointing to negotiation," says Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto, adding "When gold does really well and gets quite expensive, investors on the margin will move into silver... not a big surprise that silver is doing well."

Gold and silver stocks easily outperform the broader market, and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL +3.8% ) and Silver Trust ETF (SLV +2.8% ) each trade at better than 52-week highs.

Among today's gainers: GOLD +2.5% , NEM +3.6% , KGC +3.6% , AU +4% , AUY +3.1% , KL +4.2% , HMY +5.2% , AGI +3% , EGO +2.3% , BTG +4.5% , IAG +6.8% , NG +4.6% , WPM +2.5% , PAAS +6.6% .

Other ETFs include: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, AGQ, PSLV, PHYS, USLV, JDST, SIVR, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, ZSL, SGDM, UGL