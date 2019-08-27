Argentina reserve sales exceed IMF limit; ARGT falls 1.9%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) falls 1.9% after Argentina exceeded for the first time a guideline on reserve sales that were included in a $57B standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The nation sold $302M in the foreign exchange market, traders told Reuters, exceeding the $250M limit on daily reserve sales in the agreement, which was set when the exchange rate was above 51.5 pesos per dollar.

The Argentinian peso is down 1.6% at about 56.23 pesos per greenback.

Argentina's central bank has sold more than $1B in its own reserves to support the currency amid political uncertainty triggered by the left-wing opposition's victory in a primary vote this month for October's presidential election.