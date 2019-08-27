SRC Energy downgraded, Parsley Energy rated Buy at MKM

Aug. 27, 2019 3:22 PM ETSRC Energy Inc. (SRCI), PESRCI, PEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • SRC Energy (SRCI +0.8%) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $5 price target, trimmed from $6, at MKM Partners following the company's planned acquisition by PDC Energy.
  • MKM says the downgrade is necessary, as SRCI shares reflect less than 10% equity value upside relative to the firm's revised fair value.
  • The firm also says it anticipates 64.5K boe/day of production in 2019 from PDCE, roughly in-line with the midpoint of company guidance.
  • MKM is much more bullish on Parsley Energy (PE +0.6%), which it rates as a Buy with a $26 price target and says is among the top E&P plays on a full-cycle oil industry return.
  • PE's cash operating margin is ~30% higher than its peer group average thanks to its 61% oil exposure and its 20% lower per-unit cash expenses, MKM says.
  • SRCI's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
