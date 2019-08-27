Starbucks to keep ramping up innovation

Starbucks (SBUX -0.2% ) CEO Kevin Johnson says the company isn't slowing down it pace of innovation.

"The company is on a path where we now are accelerating the pace of innovation in ways we believe are relevant to our customers, inspiring to our partners and they’re certainly meaningful to our business," Johnson tells CNBC.

SBUX is coming off a quarter where same-store sales were up 8% in the U.S. and 6% in China. Analysts say digital and menu innovation were partially behind the strong results.