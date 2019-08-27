GE's credit rating maintained at Fitch despite recent accusations

General Electric's (GE -1.4% ) credit rating is maintained at BBB+ with a negative outlook at Fitch, which says the "mix of developments" in recent months - including the report from a noted whistleblower alleging financial improprieties - "has not substantially altered" its base case for the company.

While the whistleblower's concerns about liabilities at GE's long-term care insurance business, value of Baker Hughes, working capital, GE Power and the aircraft engine and leasing businesses are valid topics of discussion regarding GE's credit profile, Fitch says it does not agree with many of the report's conclusions.

"Fitch already considers these topics in its ratings for GE, and some are highlighted as risks supporting the current negative rating outlook," the ratings agency writes.

Fitch recently said GE ranked second on its list of the 16 riskiest long-term care insurers, citing the company's mostly older policies that were written when the costs of long-term care were poorly understood.

Fitch's BBB+ rating is three notches above speculative grade, or "junk" status.