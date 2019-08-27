Fed repeats: Politics play no role in its policy decisions
Aug. 27, 2019 3:50 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The Federal Reserve ignores the urging of a former Fed policymaker, who says the central bank should refuse to "bail out" the Trump administration for its "bad choices" on trade policy.
- "The Federal Reserve's policy decisions are guided solely by its congressional mandate to maintain price stability and maximum employment," a Fed spokeswoman told Reuters. "Political considerations play absolutely no role."
- The Fed comment also came on the same day as another tweet from President Trump that criticizes the central bank, implying that it's responsible for U.S. exporters' difficulties in selling to other parts of the world.