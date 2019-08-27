'Emerging top-of-list operator' Columbus McKinnon rated Buy at Dougherty

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO -0.2% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $40 price target at Dougherty & Co., which says it is a good time to pick up this "emerging top-of-list operator" at the lower end of its valuation range.

Analyst Michael Shlisky says he is "impressed with CMCO's ongoing head-to-toe transformation, [which] has the potential to bring EBITDA margins close to 20% in fewer than three years," levels which are in-line with the best operators in the firm's industrial equipment group.

While volume growth is slowing down following declines in industrial activity, in line with historical precedent, Shlisky says his team's talks with management continue to show confidence surrounding the 19% EBITDA margin goal by FY 2022 from less than 12% in FY 2017, which is being accomplished by "80-20" simplification, operating efficiencies, cultural change and other strategies.

CMCO's average Sell Side Rating is Buy and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.