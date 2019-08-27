Autodesk -8.5% after beat-and-lower

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares slide 8.5% after Q2 beats were offset by downside Q3 guidance and a FY outlook cut.

Q2 annualized recurring revenue grew 31% Y/Y to $3.07B. Billings increased 48% to $893M.

The Q3 outlook has revenue of $820-830M (consensus: $838.4M) and EPS of $0.70-0.74 (consensus: $0.78).

The FY view drops to revenue of $3.24-3.27B (was: $3.25-3.3B; consensus: $3.28B) and EPS of $2.69-2.81 (was: $2.71-2.90; consensus: $2.83).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

