Oil gains as traders expect U.S. crude drawdown; Iran deflates meeting hopes

Crude oil futures climbed in volatile trading, following data showing significant production cuts by major oil producers in July and expectations for a drop in weekly U.S. crude supplies; October WTI +2.4% to $54.93/bbl, Brent +1.4% to $59.51/bbl.

Gains followed data released by OPEC which pegged July compliance with pledged production among OPEC and non-OPEC producers at 159%, the highest monthly compliance rate so far this year.

The findings fueled expectations for a big inventory drop in this year's H2, said Phil Flynn at Price Futures Group.

Also, Iran's Pres. Rouhani rejected the possibility of meeting with Pres. Trump as long as the U.S. sanctioned his country, dimming the likelihood of a meeting that helped cut crude prices yesterday.

"Thus the oil market will probably have to continue to do without the supply from Iran, and the supply deficit is likely to remain in place in the coming months," wrote Eugen Weinberg, commodity analyst at Commerzbank. "We therefore see good chances of rising oil prices because demand - despite all the prophecies of doom - appears stable at the same time."

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID