Hershey acquires ONE Brands

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) announces the acquisition of protein bar maker ONE Brands for $397M.
The company says ONE Brands will be a strong strategic fit within its overall innovative snacking powerhouse vision. The acquisition is expected to enable Hershey to provide a competitive offering of brands in the nutrition bar category.
The transaction will be financed with cash on hand as well as short-term borrowings.
The transaction is expected to close in Q4.
ONE Brands acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings in the first full year after closing.
Source: Press Release
