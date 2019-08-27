Hershey acquires ONE Brands

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) announces the acquisition of protein bar maker ONE Brands for $397M.

The company says ONE Brands will be a strong strategic fit within its overall innovative snacking powerhouse vision. The acquisition is expected to enable Hershey to provide a competitive offering of brands in the nutrition bar category.

The transaction will be financed with cash on hand as well as short-term borrowings.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

ONE Brands acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings in the first full year after closing.

Source: Press Release