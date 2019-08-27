Cannae to switch to externally managed structure

The manager will be controlled by Cannae Chairman William P. Foley II; other initial members of the manager will include Cannae's named executive officers.

Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE ) enters into a management services agreement with Trasimene Capital Management to transition to an externally managed structure.

A five-year term beginning Sept. 1, 2019 with automatic one-year renewals.

Manager will be paid a quarterly fee of 0.375% of invested capital, excluding holding cash; fee will be reduced by any cash compensation paid by Cannae to its named executive officers.

Hurdle rate subject to Cannae's investments generating an 8%% IRR, 15% of realized gains between 1.0X to 2.0x return on a liquidity event, and 20% of realized gain over 2.0X return on a liquidity event.

Upon each liquidity event where an incentive fee is earned, Cannae will deduct for any net unrealized losses looking at the investment portfolio as a whole.

Ceridian will remain part of the company’s current Investment Success Incentive Plan. All other company investments will be included in the external manager incentive fee arrangement.