HPE +6.8% as margins, profits rise in Q3

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 6.8% after hours following Q3 earnings that easily cleared profit expectations, matching the top-end estimates, and the company raised full-year profit guidance.

Revenues fell 7% to $7.22B, and missed consensus.

But gross margins rose 340 basis points to 33.9%, and non-GAAP EPS rose 7% to $0.45.

GAAP EPS of -$0.02 included a -$0.42/share adjustment for a one-time arbitration award to DXC.

Operating cash flow was $1.2B, and free cash flow was $648M.

Revenue by segment: Hybrid IT, $5.55B (down 9%); Intelligent Edge, $762M (down 3%); Financial Services, $888M (down 4%).

It's raising full-year guidance for non-GAAP EPS to $1.72-$1.76, above expectations for $1.68.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

