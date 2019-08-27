EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers' Empliciti

As expected, the European Commission approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Empliciti (elotuzumab), combined with Celgene's Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and low-dose dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including Celgene's REVLIMID (lenalidomide) and a proteosome inhibitor and have progressed on the last therapy.

The advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval a month ago.

Empliciti was first approved in the EU (combined with lenalidomide and dexamethasone) for adults with MM who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

