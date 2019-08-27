Stocks, bond yields slide as 2-10 spread worsens

Stocks fell in choppy trading, as a worsening yield curve inversion rekindles U.S. recession worries while hopes faded for any progress in the U.S-China trade dispute.

The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the two-year rate fell to as much as negative 5 bps, its lowest level since 2007, and the three-month T-bill rate also traded higher than the 30-year bond yield.

The day ended with the two-year yield dropping 2 bps to 1.53% and the 10-year yield shedding 6 bps to 1.49%.

"The primary thing is yields are going down and going down with some acceleration," said Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS.

The reaction to the inversion activity was evident in the S&P 500 financials sector (-0.7%), which led all sectors in losses, followed by energy (-0.6%) and health care (-0.6%), while utilities (+0.1%), materials (+0.1%) and communication services (+0.1%) managed to eke out gains.

October WTI crude oil settled +2.4% to $54.93/bbl ahead of expectations for a drop in weekly U.S. inventories.