Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV - WSJ

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants original programming for the ad-supported streaming service, which launched yesterday for mobile devices.

WSJ sources say Amazon has reached out to content suppliers for more exclusive licenses. The tech giant reportedly contacted Vice Media for "Vice News Tonight," which HBO canceled earlier this year.

Amazon has started offering some upfront license fees for exclusivity, shifting from the early model of sharing ad revenue.

The company is also exploring the possibility of creating linear channels focused on a genre or content provider, which could put competitive pressure on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).