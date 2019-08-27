Prospect Capital -2.6% as Q4 results trail estimates

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) falls 2.6% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q4 net investment income per share of 19 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 20 cents.

Falls from 21 cents in Q3 and 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.

NII/distributions to shareholders of 105% declined from 117% in Q3 and 122% in Q4 2018.

NAV per share at June 30, 2019 of $9.01 fell from $9.08 at March 31, 2019.

Total investment income of $164.4M trails the consensus estimate of $166.7M and fell from $174.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Total investments (at fair value) of $5.65B at June 30, 2019 slipped from $5.70B at March 31, 2019 and $5.73B at June 30, 2018.

Annualized current yield of all investments was 10.6% for Q4 vs. 10.4% in Q3 and 10.5% a year ago.

Conference call on Aug. 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

