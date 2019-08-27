U.S. crude supply fell 11.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 11.1M barrels of oil for the week ending Aug. 23, following a 3.5M-barrel draw in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 349K barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 2.5M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 2.4M barrels.

October WTI crude futures extend gains following the report, recently at $55.43/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $54.93/bbl.

