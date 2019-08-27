Aviat Networks boosts revenues despite MEA hurdles

Aviat Networks' (NASDAQ:AVNW) fiscal Q4 report fell short of company guidance with challenges in Africa but boosted revenues.

Total revenues rose 2.8% to $64.2M; North America revenue rose 25.2% to $39.2M, with international revenues dropping by $6.2M mainly due to Africa/Middle East.

Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 35.1% from a year-ago 36.9%. Operating income dipped to $2.8M from $3M.

And attributable net income rose to $3.8M from a year-ago $0.05M (GAAP basis); non-GAAP net income was $2.6M, down from $2.9M.

Revenue breakout: Product sales, $41M (up 7.4%); Services, $23.2M (down 4.5%).

For the first half of fiscal 2020, it's guiding to revenue "modestly down" Y/Y but with significantly increased gross margins due to business mix. It forecasts operating income of $6M vs. a year-ago $3M, and EBITDA of $7.5M vs. a prior-year $5.4M.

It also expects "strong profitability" in both Q1 and Q2.

