Peloton files IPO paperwork
Aug. 27, 2019 5:18 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Peloton (PTON) posts documents with the SEC related to its prior confidential IPO filing.
- The fitness company reported revenue of $915M for its last fiscal year and a loss of $246M. Peloton ended FY19 with connected fitness subscribers of 511.2K and a monthly churn rate of 0.65%. "We have significant room to increase our brand and product awareness in both the United States and in our other geographies through television, digital, and social media marketing, as well as our showrooms and word-of-mouth referrals. We continue to broaden our demographic appeal by educating customers on the compelling value of our Connected Fitness Subscriptions," state the company on its brand strategy.
- Competitors include Soul Cycle and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT).
