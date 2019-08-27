U.S. HRC prices slide on growing skepticism for 2019

U.S. hot-rolled coil prices fell (SLX -1.1% ), as more market participants voiced doubts that demand would increase in the coming month, Argus reports.

Argus says its weekly domestic U.S. HRC index dipped $7/st to $590.75/st ex-works Midwest today on seven indications from buy- and sell-side sources.

HRC futures prices continue to weaken, with October prices down by $19/st to $572/st while December futures fell by $22/st to $572/st, and futures traders do not expect HRC prices to reach $600/st until October 2020; just two weeks ago, the futures market expected HRC prices to rise above $600/st beginning in September.

While contract demand reportedly remains strong, few market participants are confident of a late-year demand increase as the market enters what typically is a slower season, Argus reports.

