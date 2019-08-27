Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Mountain Valley Pipeline's request to change crossing methods for nine water bodies, saying the proposed changes would reduce impact to aquatic resources.

Environmentalists alleged the project was seeking to change conditions of its certificate while circumventing standard review processes.

The 300-mile, 2B cf/day natural gas pipeline project is more than 85% built, according to the developer, but has faced legal obstacles to completing work on several fronts.

MVP is a joint venture of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).