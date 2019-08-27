Ooma beats with double-digit revenue gain

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) topped expectations with its Q2 earnings after posting a better-than-expected non-GAAP loss.

Revenues grew 18% to $37.3M, driven by 23% growth in Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis, to $5M from $3.9M. Non-GAAP net loss was stable at $0.9M.

EBITDA improved slightly, to -$0.5M from -$0.6M a year ago.

“We are pleased to report that Ooma Business subscription revenue grew 68% year-over-year, driven by both strong performance from Ooma Office and the addition of Broadsmart, which we acquired in the quarter," says CEO Eric Stang.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $34.5M (up 21.3%); Product and other, $2.9M (down 11.7%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $38M-$39M (above consensus for $27.2M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 to -$0.04 (in line with expected -$0.05).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $148M-$149.5M (above consensus for $146.1M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 to -$0.18 (vs. expected -$0.22).

