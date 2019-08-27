BP's departure signifies Alaska's decline as oil player

BP closed nearly 1% higher in today's trade after announcing its departure from Alaska, leaving the mature oil producing area after a 60-year presence and choosing instead to focus on "a more growth-oriented asset base."

Like Canada's oil sands and the North Sea, Alaska is receding into a second-tier oil producer as field depletion, cost-cutting and the rise of shale diminish their appeal.

BP had largely stopped exploring for more oil in Alaska, instead focusing its efforts on stemming the decline of oil production at Prudhoe Bay; the company has estimated its net oil production from the state this year will average 74K bbl/day.

Alaska once pumped 2M bbl/day of oil, enough crude to rival some OPEC members, but it is now only the sixth-largest producing state in the U.S., behind Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Colorado.

The Wood Mackenzie consultancy values BP's assets at a "slight premium" to the $5.6B purchase price, nearly a third of which will be paid subject to production over time.

The firm also expects other major companies will follow BP in leaving the state.

The deal makes the buyer, closely held Hilcorp, Alaska's second largest producer behind ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).