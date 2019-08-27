Cemig privatization plan could pass within six months, CEO says

Approval for the privatization of Brazil's Cemig (NYSE:CIG) power company should take six months "at the maximum," CEO Cledorvino Belini says.

Speaking today at the New York Stock Exchange, Belini said there was no set time line once the Minas Gerais state government sends the plan to the legislature for approval, but the state would require about six months to convince legislators it should sell off its controlling stake in the company.

Analysts have said a positive outcome for the Minas Gerais governor's effort to privatize Cemig is far from a sure thing, given that it would need to be approved either by a 60% vote of the state legislature or a popular referendum.