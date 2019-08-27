Total, Equinor to study potential for Sri Lanka oil production

Aug. 27, 2019 4:54 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), EQNRTTE, EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Sri Lanka has enlisted Total (NYSE:TOT) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) to study the hydrocarbon potential of two blocks, with the goal of starting oil production in the country in 2023, says the top government official in the petroleum ministry.
  • Data from a previous seismic survey revealed the JS-5 and JS-6 blocks to have "significant hydrocarbon potential," after which TOT decided to move ahead with the next phase of exploration with EQNR, according to the petroleum ministry.
  • The government says seismic data shows the potential for more than 1B barrels of oil offshore in a 30K sq. km area of the Mannar Basin, off the island's northwestern coast; Sri Lanka currently produces no oil.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.