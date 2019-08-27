Total, Equinor to study potential for Sri Lanka oil production
Aug. 27, 2019
- Sri Lanka has enlisted Total (NYSE:TOT) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) to study the hydrocarbon potential of two blocks, with the goal of starting oil production in the country in 2023, says the top government official in the petroleum ministry.
- Data from a previous seismic survey revealed the JS-5 and JS-6 blocks to have "significant hydrocarbon potential," after which TOT decided to move ahead with the next phase of exploration with EQNR, according to the petroleum ministry.
- The government says seismic data shows the potential for more than 1B barrels of oil offshore in a 30K sq. km area of the Mannar Basin, off the island's northwestern coast; Sri Lanka currently produces no oil.