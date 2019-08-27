Frontline reducing Strait of Hormuz shipping following June attack, CEO says

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has scaled back the number of vessels it sends through the Strait of Hormuz after the June attack on its Front Altair product tanker, CEO Robert Hvide Macleod says.

"We've not decided to stay away, so we are doing business there, but have chosen other trades due to the situation," Macleod said during today's earnings conference call, adding that the company had taken extra precautions, without offering specifics.

FRO says the tanker will be back in service during Q4 after repairs.

FRO earlier reported Q2 net earnings swung to a $1.1M profit from a $22.9M loss in the year-ago quarter, but below the analyst consensus estimate of a $3.1M profit in a Refinitiv poll.