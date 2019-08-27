Sinopec said to seek tariff waiver for U.S. crude

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) reportedly plans to apply for a tariff exemption with the Chinese government for its imports of U.S. crude oil, following the Chinese government's announcement that it would start imposing a 5% tariff on U.S. crude effective Sept. 1.

Chinese customers are not touching spot cargoes and not even thinking of long-term agreements, traders say, but some Chinese companies, such as SNP's Unipec trading unit, do have such long-term deals.

SNP reportedly is also considering storing oil from the U.S. in bonded storage or sending it to other destinations.

The refiner is expected to receive a total of 8M barrels of U.S. crude oil during September and October.