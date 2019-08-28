Latest SpaceX test shows preparation for Mars

SpaceX's (SPACE) experimental Mars rocket "Starhopper" just passed its last test, pushing the company one step closer to its dream of sending humans and cargo to the Red Planet.

SpaceX will now move on to testing bigger and more capable prototypes in pursuit of Starship, an enormous rocket to achieve its goal of transporting up to 100 people in the space flights.

Its hope within the next few years is to develop a final version of the fully reusable, two-stage launch system.

