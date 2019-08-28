737 MAX hit won't dent services business - Boeing CEO

Financial fallout from the grounding of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jetliner would not slow the world’s largest planemaker's appetite for deals in the higher-margin aircraft services sector (aircraft parts, maintenance and analytics).

"Our ability to do those continues to be strong," CEO Dennis Muilenburg declared, stating plans to expand the services business to $50B in revenue in a decade from its 2018 revenue of about $17B.

"We still anticipate getting the (737 MAX) return-to-service early in the fourth quarter," he added. "We are making progress on that schedule."