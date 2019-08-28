Negotiations down to the wire in Italy

Investors will be watching headlines out of Rome today as President Sergio Mattarella gives Five Star and the Democratic Party a final chance to carve out an agreement.

The two have been trying to create a new workable coalition after a challenge from League leader Matteo Salvini, despite having been bitter enemies until just a few weeks ago.

If they fail to do so, it will trigger a set of likely market-unfriendly elections, casting uncertainty over the outlook for the eurozone’s third largest economy.

