Sterling -1% as Johnson aims to suspend parliament

Sterling slumped 1% to $1.2168 overnight after Boris Johnson said he would ask the Queen to suspend parliament days after MPs return from their summer recess in September.

The highly controversial move, known as "proroguing," will be seen as an attempt by the government to force through Brexit with or without a deal by Oct. 31, one of Johnson's key promises upon taking power.

Breaking from strategies to topple the prime minister, opposition parties on Tuesday signaled intent to unite in creating a law to block a forced no-deal Brexit.

