Pentagon, Australia discuss rare earths plant

Concerned about "any fragility in the supply chain," the U.S. Department of Defense is in talks with Australia to host a facility that would process rare earth minerals, Reuters reports.

The push comes as China threatens to curb exports to the United States of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals found in fighter jets, tanks and high-tech consumer electronics.

China is the world’s largest processor and producer of the minerals accounting for more than 80% of global processing capacity.

