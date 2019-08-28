Futures on edge amid yield curve worries

U.S. stock index futures are wavering between slight gains and losses as the bond market once again sends out warning signals, with the yield curve inverting overnight to levels not seen since 2007.

The premium on two-year Treasury yields over 10-year yields widened to 6.2 basis points, while the 30-year rate fell under 2%.

The debate of when to buy equities (or pull the trigger) has also hit fever pitch. Weighing in on the discussion is JPMorgan, which thinks the time to buy is near and that an upward trajectory will begin again in September. UBS disagrees and went underweight stocks this week, citing trade war concerns and political uncertainty.