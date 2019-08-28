Cannabis Science collaborates with NHS Industries to launch the CBIS CDN EDP
Aug. 28, 2019
- Cannabis Science (OTCPK:CBIS) has signed a joint venture agreement with a Canadian public company, NHS Industries (OTC:NNHHF).
- The group will focus on job creation, deliver and develop public and private access educational content, and research various delivery platforms for medical cannabinoid-related products and services, all based on the CBIS Economic Development Plan for Canada, (CBIS/CDN EDP).
- CBIS will utilize its relationships with the Harvard International Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis Institute to build and deliver educational content for the CDN EDP for the Canadian public
- The new partnership will expand Cannabis Science’s existing operations into Canada through its CDN EDP.
- CDN EDP will also launch entrepreneurial educational programs to offer a variety of programs related to the operation.