AstraZeneca triplet therapy for COPD successful in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ETHOS, evaluating two doses of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Breztri Aerosphere (budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate 320/14.4/9.6mcg) in patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) showed statistically significant reductions in the rate of moderate/severe exacerbations compared to dual combination therapies Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate 14.4/9.6mcg) and PT009 (budesonide/formoterol fumarate 320/9.6mcg). Both doses of budesonide (320 mcg and 160 mcg) were successful.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

Breztri Aerosphere is currently approved in Japan. Marketing applications are under review in China, the U.S. and Europe.

