Ituran Location missed Q2 estimates
Aug. 28, 2019 6:51 AM ETIturan Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)ITRNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ituran Location (NASDAQ:ITRN) reports Telematics services revenue rose 24.5% to $51.67M in Q2.
- Telematics products revenue expanded 20.6% to $19.58M.
- Subscriber base increased 46.7% Y/Y to 1.758M.
- Adjusted gross margin rate declined 230 bps to 47.8%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 410 bps to 21.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 15% to $20.6M.
- Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased that our aftermarket subscriber quarterly growth rate has jumped back above the 20,000 range for the first time in five quarters. This is a sign that our aftermarket business is now back to its strong performance trend. As this is the more profitable part of our business, we believe our stronger aftermarket subscriber growth will translate into improved operating results in the coming quarters, and more prominently in 2020."
- Shares are down a fraction premarket.
- Previously: Ituran Location EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Aug. 28)