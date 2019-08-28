Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action

VistaGen Therapeutics (OTC:VTGN) initiated with Outperform rating and $7 (+999% upside) price target at William Blair. Shares up 8% premarket.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (34% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 10% premarket.

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (33% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) resumed with Buy rating and $20 (154% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 7% premarket.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) upgraded to Overweight with a $42 (41% upside) at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 4% premarket.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) upgraded to Hold with a $36 (5% upside) price target at DZ Bank. Shares up 1% premarket.